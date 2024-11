“You can already recognize the Red Bull style at Bergheim”

Not a pretty game

The Stocker girls' first duel of the season with Salzburg, who have been working with Red Bull since the previous season, also ended goalless. "But we had the better chances then," recalls the coach, who would now like to improve on the 3:2 away win at LASK, but also knows how difficult it is to win against the Bergheim team. How is it supposed to work? "We have to play cleanly through their first line of pressing," explained Stocker. "But I'm afraid it won't be a pretty game."