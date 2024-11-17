When a marriage breaks up

Key issues: money, housing, maintenance

In addition to the emotional level, it is also important to clarify the formal issues as soberly as possible. A divorce requires agreement on key issues such as maintenance payments, division of assets and custody of the children. If there is no agreement, an action for divorce can be filed. Financial aspects play a decisive role. Child maintenance is due from the time of separation and spousal maintenance is due until the divorce is final. Pension provision deserves particular attention, especially if one partner has borne the main burden of childcare during the marriage. "The partner who provided most of the care has paid less into their pension provision. This can have consequences when they retire. Compensation is needed here to avoid the threat of poverty in old age."