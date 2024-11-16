After 2:0 victory
ÖFB team: The odyssey did not end until 6.15 a.m.
After the 2:0 victory over Kazakhstan in the Nations League, the odyssey did not end for the ÖFB team until 6.15 am. A column by "Krone" editor Rainer Bortenschlager.
Ralf Rangnick was farewelled with applause by the Kazakh journalists on Thursday night. That doesn't happen every day. Although Austria's team boss wanted to end the press conference prematurely after the commanding 2-0 win because he was annoyed by the technical (sound) problems, the 66-year-old then acted like a sir, praising the opponents, the pitch, the plans, in fact everything in Almaty. And he did so patiently ...
... even though the ÖFB squad wanted to get to the airport as quickly as possible. Where the departure was delayed by an hour and the chartered Airbus A330 still had to be de-iced. Valuable recovery time was lost. Even though Konrad Laimer and co., all equipped with special masks, were already trying to get some sleep. 20 comfortable, reclining "comfort seats" were available. But the rest - such as Rangnick's coaching team and the officials - also had enough space in "wooden class". After all, the Spanish "bird" was not fully occupied.
Nevertheless, it was an arduous odyssey that only ended at 6.15 a.m. with the arrival at the hotel in Vienna. Yesterday was all about getting rid of the tiredness before the final training session for the Slovenia game at the Happel Oval today. Hopefully with Marcel Sabitzer, who was struggling with his stomach. Yesterday, the Dortmund star had more color in his face again.
