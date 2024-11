“New chapter”: Raich’s comeback sensation?

Five crystal globes at home

Benjamin Raich's wife ended her career ten years ago. The 43-year-old celebrated a total of 37 World Cup victories and won five individual medals at the Ski World Championships, including one gold medal (2011 in the slalom in Garmisch-Partenkirchen). She has also won three silver and one bronze medal at the Winter Olympics, as well as four crystal globes in the slalom and one in the combined.