Question of the seasons
“Borderline!” Icon calls for a ski jumping revolution
Ski jumping icon Simon Ammann has spoken out in favor of a revolutionary reform. In his 28th World Cup season, the 43-year-old is facing "ever-increasing travel strains" and is calling for the event to be held all year round.
The two-time double gold medal winner at the Winter Olympics has plenty of experience and successes to show for it. And that is precisely why Ammann believes the time has come for a ski jumping revolution. The time for clinging strictly to the winter months for the World Cup is over, says the Swiss.
In an interview with "Swiss-Ski", the 43-year-old emphasizes: "The winter is extremely busy, but the whole calendar should be split up and made year-round - and the Grands Prix in the summer should be considered a World Cup accordingly. That would give the athletes more breathing space."
More injuries due to the schedule?
Statements that are certainly explosive. Because no athlete has yet spoken out so clearly in favor of a corresponding reform. Ammann does, however, suggest that the current travel strains in winter are not just a problem for him. "Recently there were several injuries at the World Cup final in Planica, which is certainly partly due to fatigue. You have to be careful not to overdo it with the competitions in winter," says the Swiss athlete.
However, in order for this revolutionary plan to be put into practice, the jumping competitions in the summer would first have to be upgraded. At the moment, they are more of a stopgap until the new World Cup season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.