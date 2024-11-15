“Borderline!” Icon calls for a ski jumping revolution

More injuries due to the schedule?

Statements that are certainly explosive. Because no athlete has yet spoken out so clearly in favor of a corresponding reform. Ammann does, however, suggest that the current travel strains in winter are not just a problem for him. "Recently there were several injuries at the World Cup final in Planica, which is certainly partly due to fatigue. You have to be careful not to overdo it with the competitions in winter," says the Swiss athlete.