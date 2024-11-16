Rainer Nowak Talk:
Styrian election: Will the winner come away empty-handed again?
Will the blue wave roll over our province on November 24? This was one of the main questions discussed by a colorful panel in the krone.tv studio.
"Has the election in Styria actually run its course yet?" asked host Rainer Nowak and "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann to take stock. "It looks as if the first, second and third places are fixed - with the FPÖ in the lead and the ÖVP and SPÖ behind them," Herrmann summarized the picture of the published and unpublished polls. The gap between the FPÖ and ÖVP appears to be reasonably large and the Freedom Party could break the 30 percent mark. "But: After all the experiences of the last few years - things can turn out differently!"
Elisabeth Hakel, former SPÖ member of the National Council from Liezen, did not want to subscribe to the idea that the election was already over for the Reds: "The last word has not yet been spoken." Anton Lang is a "serious campaigner". "Perhaps the last word will be: When two fight for first place, the third is happy."
Nor is it said that Christopher Drexler will have to give up first place to Mario Kunasek, said former ÖVP National Councillor Andreas Zakostelsky: "In challenging times, it's all about stability. I believe it will at least be a neck-and-neck race."
FPÖ-affiliated consultant Christoph Pöchinger, on the other hand, is convinced of a victory for the Blue Party, but believes that the ÖVP and SPÖ will prevent Kunasek from becoming head of the state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
