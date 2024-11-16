Styrian election: Will the winner come away empty-handed again?

"Has the election in Styria actually run its course yet?" asked host Rainer Nowak and "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann to take stock. "It looks as if the first, second and third places are fixed - with the FPÖ in the lead and the ÖVP and SPÖ behind them," Herrmann summarized the picture of the published and unpublished polls. The gap between the FPÖ and ÖVP appears to be reasonably large and the Freedom Party could break the 30 percent mark. "But: After all the experiences of the last few years - things can turn out differently!"