“Maybe I’m just not that social”

Change of bandage? "Have to talk to my father first"

At the 2025 World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Kristoffersen will not be able to avoid getting up close and personal with lots of people. The slalom world champion has lived in Salzburg for several years and plans to stay there for even longer. "I love Austria, we will probably buy a new house just outside the city of Salzburg," revealed the winner of 30 World Cup races. Kristoffersen has even flirted with dual citizenship in the media on several occasions. "If someone from the Austrian government gave me a passport, I would certainly take it. Whether I change the federation, I would have to talk to my father first."