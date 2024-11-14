Take part & win
Experience the racing action at home with Carrera
A real Ferrari for the racetrack at home: The Carrera GO!!! Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale" set brings the fascinating world of motorsport into the living room. Take part now and win one of three sets!
Attention Ferrari fans and young racing drivers: The Carrera GO!!! Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale" set brings the fascination of the iconic Ferrari super sports car into your own four walls! Included are two faithfully reproduced models of the Ferrari SF-90 XX Stradale, which inspire in the typical colors "Grigio Scuro" and "Rosso Corsa". Whether for Ferrari enthusiasts or young racing drivers aged six and over - this set delivers that real race track feeling and combines authentic Ferrari power with ultimate action on the track.
Fast-paced driving fun for young and old
The special feature of this set is the action-packed track design. Over a length of 4.9 meters, players can expect thrilling elements such as straights, exciting junctions, loops and high-speed bends. The different track sections can be combined in any way, ensuring thrills and variety in every race. This requires not only quick reactions, but also the right instincts to maneuver the Ferraris safely through the bends and obstacles. The wireless hand controllers offer maximum freedom of movement so that players can concentrate fully on the race - without tangled cables and completely free to control the racetrack.
Win now
Krone.at is exclusively giving away 3 sets of the "Carrera GO!!! "Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale". Simply fill in the form below to take part in the prize draw. The closing date for entries is November 21, 09:00.
