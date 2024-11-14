Experience the racing action at home with Carrera

Fast-paced driving fun for young and old

The special feature of this set is the action-packed track design. Over a length of 4.9 meters, players can expect thrilling elements such as straights, exciting junctions, loops and high-speed bends. The different track sections can be combined in any way, ensuring thrills and variety in every race. This requires not only quick reactions, but also the right instincts to maneuver the Ferraris safely through the bends and obstacles. The wireless hand controllers offer maximum freedom of movement so that players can concentrate fully on the race - without tangled cables and completely free to control the racetrack.