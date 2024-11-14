Tennis crisis in Carinthia! No Koubek heir in sight

Youth is being pushed

Stefan Koubek moved from Carinthia to Südstadt at the age of 15: "You can prove yourself anywhere until you're 14, then you have to make the jump to an academy where you have good competition - otherwise it will be difficult!" Last summer, he took part in an initiative by the Carinthian association to promote youth. "We start with the kids from U8 upwards - you won't see the results for a few years," emphasizes Martin Thaler, who has been Vice President of the new KTV board for a year now. In recent years, a lot has been neglected in youth work, and now the aim is to get things moving again. Thaler: "Unfortunately, we don't have the money to realize major projects. But we want clubs, coaches and players to work together more - we are offering more squad training sessions in winter."