Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Youth is being pushed

Tennis crisis in Carinthia! No Koubek heir in sight

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 10:59

There is a permanent tennis crisis in Carinthia! Since Stefan Koubek, who was ranked 20th in the world in 2000, there has been a yawning void. Only two stragglers can be found in the world rankings. The new board of the Carinthian Tennis Association is pushing youth work. . .

0 Kommentare

Austria is looking for Dominic Thiem's successor! This will probably not come from Carinthia in the near future. Because since Stefan Koubek - the 47-year-old was ranked 20th in the ATP rankings in 2000 - there has been an almost yawning void.

Stefan Koubek was the last Carinthian to be at the top of the ATP rankings. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Stefan Koubek was the last Carinthian to be at the top of the ATP rankings.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

"Nobody is pushing themselves in Carinthia"
Klagenfurt's evergreen Patrick Ofner (reached the quarter-finals at the state championships in Bad Waltersdorf on Wednesday) had ambitions as a junior. He even faced Thiem at the "Orange Bowl" in 2011 and clearly lost. "I lacked that certain something compared to the top players - that's why I decided against a professional career," says Ofner, who also says: "It's not the job of an association to bring out a talent internationally, you need your own initiative - there's no one in Carinthia at the moment."

The 16-year-old East Tyrolean Lilli Tagger showed that things are looking bleak in Carinthia. (Bild: zVg)
The 16-year-old East Tyrolean Lilli Tagger showed that things are looking bleak in Carinthia.
(Bild: zVg)

Only one Carinthian at the national championships
Only Tobias Smoliner from Villach (ranked 1689) and Jonas Trinker from Pörtschach (1105) appear in the ATP rankings. While a star has risen in East Tyrol this year with Lilli Tagger (in the top 1000 at the age of 16!), things look bleak in Carinthia. Elena Karner already dropped out last year. Only Nina Plihal was represented at the state championships - but she was eliminated directly in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Youth is being pushed
Stefan Koubek moved from Carinthia to Südstadt at the age of 15: "You can prove yourself anywhere until you're 14, then you have to make the jump to an academy where you have good competition - otherwise it will be difficult!" Last summer, he took part in an initiative by the Carinthian association to promote youth. "We start with the kids from U8 upwards - you won't see the results for a few years," emphasizes Martin Thaler, who has been Vice President of the new KTV board for a year now. In recent years, a lot has been neglected in youth work, and now the aim is to get things moving again. Thaler: "Unfortunately, we don't have the money to realize major projects. But we want clubs, coaches and players to work together more - we are offering more squad training sessions in winter."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf