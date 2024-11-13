Liezen’s leading hospital causes an election stir

The fronts in the Landstube were hardened today, with members of the ÖVP and SPÖ facing off grimly against those of the opposition. When Mario Kunasek, the blue party leader, went to the lectern first, demonstrative applause also came from the ranks of the Greens, the dark reds and the pinks, and there were loud heckles from the government mandataries. The latter dismissed the special state parliament as an "election campaign show" following the Court of Audit report on the Leitspital, while Lambert Schönleitner (Greens), Claudia Klimt-Weithaler (KPÖ) and Niko Swatek (Neos) once again used the opportunity to raise the mood against the construction project.