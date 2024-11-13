Special state parliament
Liezen’s leading hospital causes an election stir
Hot debate in the special provincial parliament: Opposition against the provincial government! The Liezen flagship hospital was the bone of contention in the Landstube on Wednesday, just before the state elections. The reason for this was the project control report by the provincial court of auditors, which both the provincial government and the opposition used as a basis for argumentation.
The fronts in the Landstube were hardened today, with members of the ÖVP and SPÖ facing off grimly against those of the opposition. When Mario Kunasek, the blue party leader, went to the lectern first, demonstrative applause also came from the ranks of the Greens, the dark reds and the pinks, and there were loud heckles from the government mandataries. The latter dismissed the special state parliament as an "election campaign show" following the Court of Audit report on the Leitspital, while Lambert Schönleitner (Greens), Claudia Klimt-Weithaler (KPÖ) and Niko Swatek (Neos) once again used the opportunity to raise the mood against the construction project.
As the "Krone" reported yesterday, Kages is now to become the majority owner of the central hospital after all - in response to the recommendation of the Court of Audit. In the state parliament, ÖVP health councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl officially only said that the suggestions were being taken "very seriously" and would be "examined in detail".
"That would be dishonest"
"We could make it easy for ourselves and press the stop button, but that would not be honest or fair to the population." The total costs questioned by critics? "Around 330 million euros on completion," Kornhäusl promised.
Governor Christopher Drexler was the last to take the floor: he believes "deeply" that the project is "a good one".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
