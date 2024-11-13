First reactions
Dornauer case: FPÖ calls for immediate new elections
Not a resignation - but a kick to the side: the Dornauer case is making waves. The decision to resign as SPÖ provincial leader and deputy governor, but to remain a "normal" member of the Tyrolean provincial parliament in future, is causing debate - even within the party. The FPÖ is even calling for "immediate new elections".
Despite the inglorious "hunting affair", Dornauer wants to remain in the state parliament, referring to his direct mandate with considerable voter support. Resistance is apparently already forming within the SPÖ. "The step to the side" allegedly does not go far enough for some in the party.
"An internal party declaration of war"
In the meantime, the FPÖ has also reacted clearly. For Tyrol's blue party leader Markus Abwerzger, "this was a declaration of war within the party, no resignation has taken place and Dornauer shows zero insight", he ranted. He continued: "The Tyrolean SPÖ and the federal SPÖ are a shambles - and not fit to govern."
ÖVP provincial governor Anton Mattle wanted stability, as he announced on Monday, but this stability is no longer guaranteed with the SPÖ.
Due to the current developments, Abwerzger is calling for "immediate new elections in Tyrol." "ÖVP Governor Anton Mattle wanted stability, as he announced on Monday, but this stability is no longer guaranteed at all with the SPÖ," said the Freedom Party member.
Motion of no confidence against Dornauer
At the provincial parliament session, which started on Wednesday in the shadow of the case, the Tyrolean opposition tabled a motion of no confidence in Dornauer. A decision on this is to be made at the end of the agenda.
ÖGB head to be successor
On Wednesday, Dornauer drew the consequences from the case surrounding a hunting trip with bankrupt René Benko despite the existing weapons ban. In the course of a "personal statement" at the party headquarters in Innsbruck, Dornauer declared "not to resign, but to step aside". His successor in the state and party is to be Tyrol's ÖGB leader Philip Wohlgemuth.
