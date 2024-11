Salzburg Linz captain out after coup against Bullen

With the 2:0 win against the runners-up on Sunday, the team from the steel city got back on the road to success. BW Linz are currently sixth in the league with 17 points. In terms of personnel, however, the Upper Austrians have suffered setbacks: First Silvan Wallner ended his career for religious reasons, now one of the Salzburgers in the Linz squad is also out. Captain Fabio Strauss has torn and strained the collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out for several weeks, as the club announced on Wednesday.