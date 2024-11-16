Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger is looking forward to Advent

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 05:45

How I try to put a stop to the gift and wish madness before Christmas. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

The weeks leading up to Christmas are traditionally not only the contemplative time we would like to have before the holidays, they are also often characterized by stress, errands and, in many cases, excessive material wishes. Yes, children should wish for something at Christmas, but I think it should really stay within reason and it shouldn't be a Christmas competition to see who wants more and gets bigger presents!

The "show" often starts in Advent and that's why I rely on Advent calendars that "cost nothing but are worth a lot". I like to create the mood for Christmas: with an "Advent calendar with words", a "mommy coaching" Advent calendar or an "appreciation Advent calendar" that works like this: Each family member is assigned to another (a bit like how "Secret Santa" works) or chooses someone. Grandma can also take part! Now think fondly and warmly of the person and write down 24 reasons why you appreciate and love him/her. Younger children can be helped with this, but the answers are sure to come from them: "You're the best grandma in the world." "Thank you for listening to me when I'm sad." "The time with you is wonderful."

Advent calendar ideas, templates to print out and craft ideas for the run-up to Christmas can be found at diekleinebotin.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
