The little messenger is looking forward to Advent

The "show" often starts in Advent and that's why I rely on Advent calendars that "cost nothing but are worth a lot". I like to create the mood for Christmas: with an "Advent calendar with words", a "mommy coaching" Advent calendar or an "appreciation Advent calendar" that works like this: Each family member is assigned to another (a bit like how "Secret Santa" works) or chooses someone. Grandma can also take part! Now think fondly and warmly of the person and write down 24 reasons why you appreciate and love him/her. Younger children can be helped with this, but the answers are sure to come from them: "You're the best grandma in the world." "Thank you for listening to me when I'm sad." "The time with you is wonderful."