New supercomputer for better weather forecasts

Since August, the new high-performance computer has been running the latest model calculations for weather forecasts and warnings, among other things. With the new acquisition, climate and weather forecasts can not only be produced more accurately, but also around 20 to 40 percent faster. For comparison: the "old" HPC managed just over 500 billion computing operations (gigaflops) per second.

A closer look at individual Alpine valleys

The new possibilities also make it possible to estimate even more precisely how extreme weather conditions could affect individual Alpine valleys, for example. With regard to heavy rainfall events, which are becoming more likely due to climate change, however, despite all the progress, the following still applies: "We are always dealing with a chaotic system," said the Geosphere boss.