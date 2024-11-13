National team keeper
Pentz relies on concentration through chewing gum
Patrick Pentz is set for a special game in Almaty on Thursday (16:00 CET/live ORF 1). The ÖFB keeper will probably not get too many balls to hold in the Nations League against Kazakhstan, but it is still important to keep his focus.
Pentz relies on a trick, namely chewing gum, as the Salzburg native explained on Tuesday at the national team camp in Vienna. "I've found that it helps me. It's a good activity to keep you focused," said Pentz. The Brøndby professional needs two chewing gums per half, preferably a Danish brand.
For Pentz, games like the one in Kazakhstan are "the most difficult games because everyone expects you to play to nil. But a ball can always get through." Then you have to be wide awake. "That's the art of Manuel Neuer, for example, to have little to do and then make a super save in minute 80 plus," explained the 27-year-old.
"Unlike at the club, more of a togetherness"
Pentz is still regarded as the ÖFB's first-choice goalkeeper, but this status could be in jeopardy as Alexander Schlager returns to Red Bull Salzburg. "That's great, because it's good for Austrian soccer." The man from Bürmoos did not want to describe the current situation as classic competition. "It's different to the club, it's more of a togetherness. We just make sure we have a good time and win games. Then it doesn't matter who plays."
However, the Denmark international also made it clear that he is determined to keep his shirt. "I'm not going to sit here and say it's nice on the bench in Kazakhstan." Schlager was in goal for the 4-0 win over Kazakhstan in Linz in October, and three days later Pentz was back in goal for the 5-1 win over Norway.
Nicolas Seiwald does not have to worry about his place in the starting eleven - the Leipzig professional has played in all of the last 23 international matches. Seiwald sees this as great appreciation on the part of team boss Ralf Rangnick. "That means a lot to me and gives me a lot of self-confidence. I try to return this trust."
Seiwald bites through even with torn muscle fibers
His streak was almost broken in the most recent game. Seiwald suffered a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area against Norway in the first half, but was still in action until the final whistle. "I've never had a muscle injury before, so I didn't think anything of it. I was able to continue playing at 100 percent," reported Seiwald, who was then out for three weeks.
The ÖFB long-distance runner is now fit again and feels ready for the seven-hour flight to Kazakhstan. "I can sleep very well on the plane and used to fall asleep in the car on long journeys - as a child, not behind the wheel," said the Kuchler.
His club colleague Xaver Schlager is currently working hard on his comeback. "He's already doing some parts of the training. It's looking good, I'm sure he'll come back strong," said Seiwald.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
