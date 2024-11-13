Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Creativity is the key

Many successful films! Carinthia can also do Cannes

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 10:00

Carinthia is not only a beautiful country, many Carinthian filmmakers also live here. At the Kammerlichtspiele, seven creative filmmakers told their success stories. Gernot Stadler is producing the Habsburg series for 3sat in twelve European countries. The next episodes will be shown on December 2.

0 Kommentare

When seven Carinthian creatives meet the best advertising films in the world at the Kammerlichtspiele in Klagenfurt under the motto "Carinthia can do Cannes!", the Carinthian film and music industry will once again show what it has to offer. What Cannes can do, Carinthia can do too!

Gernot Stadler tells almost 1000 years of European history with the Habsburgs. (Bild: morosenberg)
Gernot Stadler tells almost 1000 years of European history with the Habsburgs.
(Bild: morosenberg)
Filmmaker Jaqueline Rauter also put Franz Klammer in the right frame. (Bild: Krone Archiv)
Filmmaker Jaqueline Rauter also put Franz Klammer in the right frame.
(Bild: Krone Archiv)
Mario Kreuzer (r) was nominated for the documentary Oscar. (Bild: Krone Archiv)
Mario Kreuzer (r) was nominated for the documentary Oscar.
(Bild: Krone Archiv)

Seven producers and directors presented their award-winning film and sound projects. Whether documentary, commercial or feature film: the range is wide.

Mario Kreuzer from Klagenfurt is known for his animal documentaries. He received the coveted nomination for the Jackson Wild Award in the USA for "Feathered Neighbors - The Colorful World of Garden Birds". This is like an Oscar nomination for documentary films; only a few filmmakers worldwide receive this honor.

The Klagenfurt-based Monte Nero company around Katrin & Lukas Schwarzkogler is a household name. Jaqueline Rauter from Villach is also a producer, author and director. Her short film "Armenia" won international awards and was shown in New York, Seville, Milan and London. When Lukas Frei and Daniel Stadler work together, success is guaranteed. Flo Lackner ("White Christmas") was also on stage. The international success of Carinthian films is of great importance to the local economy.

1000 years of European culture with the Habsburgs

Gernot Stadler was also a guest; he is producing the new episodes of the Habsburg series for 3sat, which can be seen from December 2 at 8.15 pm. "For me, this series is like a journey through time and to the most beautiful and impressive places of the Habsburgs. We tell almost a millennium of European history and show viewers the most important places associated with this history. And we do this in twelve European countries. It was also important to me to bring history into the present in order to show how everything is connected. For example, we shed light on Vienna's importance as a city of music and composers and visit a violin-making workshop in the first district."

Stadler: "During filming, I was always fascinated by how often distant places and regions were connected. Karl Khevenhüller, lord of Hochosterwitz Castle, for example, told us about his ancestor Hans von Khevenhüller, who was a diplomat at the Roman-German imperial court in Prague and Vienna and served as a diplomat and confidant of Philip II at the Spanish court. A Carinthian ambassador was thus the most important link between the Spanish and German lines of the House of Austria for many years!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf