Many successful films! Carinthia can also do Cannes

Gernot Stadler was also a guest; he is producing the new episodes of the Habsburg series for 3sat, which can be seen from December 2 at 8.15 pm. "For me, this series is like a journey through time and to the most beautiful and impressive places of the Habsburgs. We tell almost a millennium of European history and show viewers the most important places associated with this history. And we do this in twelve European countries. It was also important to me to bring history into the present in order to show how everything is connected. For example, we shed light on Vienna's importance as a city of music and composers and visit a violin-making workshop in the first district."