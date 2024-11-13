Creativity is the key
Many successful films! Carinthia can also do Cannes
Carinthia is not only a beautiful country, many Carinthian filmmakers also live here. At the Kammerlichtspiele, seven creative filmmakers told their success stories. Gernot Stadler is producing the Habsburg series for 3sat in twelve European countries. The next episodes will be shown on December 2.
When seven Carinthian creatives meet the best advertising films in the world at the Kammerlichtspiele in Klagenfurt under the motto "Carinthia can do Cannes!", the Carinthian film and music industry will once again show what it has to offer. What Cannes can do, Carinthia can do too!
Seven producers and directors presented their award-winning film and sound projects. Whether documentary, commercial or feature film: the range is wide.
Mario Kreuzer from Klagenfurt is known for his animal documentaries. He received the coveted nomination for the Jackson Wild Award in the USA for "Feathered Neighbors - The Colorful World of Garden Birds". This is like an Oscar nomination for documentary films; only a few filmmakers worldwide receive this honor.
The Klagenfurt-based Monte Nero company around Katrin & Lukas Schwarzkogler is a household name. Jaqueline Rauter from Villach is also a producer, author and director. Her short film "Armenia" won international awards and was shown in New York, Seville, Milan and London. When Lukas Frei and Daniel Stadler work together, success is guaranteed. Flo Lackner ("White Christmas") was also on stage. The international success of Carinthian films is of great importance to the local economy.
1000 years of European culture with the Habsburgs
Gernot Stadler was also a guest; he is producing the new episodes of the Habsburg series for 3sat, which can be seen from December 2 at 8.15 pm. "For me, this series is like a journey through time and to the most beautiful and impressive places of the Habsburgs. We tell almost a millennium of European history and show viewers the most important places associated with this history. And we do this in twelve European countries. It was also important to me to bring history into the present in order to show how everything is connected. For example, we shed light on Vienna's importance as a city of music and composers and visit a violin-making workshop in the first district."
Stadler: "During filming, I was always fascinated by how often distant places and regions were connected. Karl Khevenhüller, lord of Hochosterwitz Castle, for example, told us about his ancestor Hans von Khevenhüller, who was a diplomat at the Roman-German imperial court in Prague and Vienna and served as a diplomat and confidant of Philip II at the Spanish court. A Carinthian ambassador was thus the most important link between the Spanish and German lines of the House of Austria for many years!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
