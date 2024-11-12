Musk gets involved in Italy’s migration policy

By order of a court in Rome, Italy was once again forced to take in migrants from a specially built camp in Albania, where their asylum applications were to be decided . Seven men from Bangladesh and Egypt were brought to the port city of Brindisi on a coast guard ship. The judiciary had previously ruled that internment outside Italy was not legal. For the Italian Prime Minister, the setback is even more serious than an initial ruling last month. At that time, 16 men from the camp in Albania were allowed to continue their journey to Italy. The judges have now also overruled a new decree with which the government had tried to save its project.