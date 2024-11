This new swimming paradise is available on a budget

It was only on Saturday that there was a demonstration at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt: a good 200 demonstrators demanded an indoor swimming pool at last. "The indoor swimming pool that I had planned was to be built on the dog meadow at the lido. I failed politically," said former mayor Harald Scheucher, who was passing by as a passer-by. The project in the east bay was launched in 2011 and a paddling pool was also planned for the ice rink, which would have resulted in an energy synergy. In 2012, the dream of the indoor pool/ice rink combination, in which a Swiss company wanted to invest 45 million euros, came to nothing.