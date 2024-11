Maxi Moosbrugger feels at home in the air

But ski jumping wasn't actually on the young Moosbrugger's radar from the very beginning. "I got into freestyle at the age of eight and followed it for two years. But then there was no real training path for it," he explains, "so I came to the Schruns ski middle school and started training as a ski jumper there. It was completely new to me at first, but things have been going uphill ever since." He is now in the third year of commercial school at the Stams Ski High School, where he trains under Wolfgang Erlacher. This season, he wants to establish himself in the Austria and Alpine Cups.