Bankrupt again! Kika/Leiner slides into insolvency

This was followed by the collapse of Benko's Signa card house in 2023; in June 2023, Signa sold the Kika/Leiner properties to Supernova in Graz and the operational furniture business to retail manager Hermann Wieser. A short time later, the furniture chain filed for insolvency. 23 of 40 branches were closed at the end of July 2023 and over 1600 jobs were cut.

A further 500 jobs cut

At the beginning of October, the furniture chain announced that progress on the restructuring plan was slower than expected. An additional 500 jobs would therefore be cut. At the end of the day, this did not help either, and the former top dog is now once again on the ground.