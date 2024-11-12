White-collar criminals more successful thanks to AI tricks

With the rapid development of AI tools, "deepfakes" are likely to become an ever greater threat to companies in the future. "A few years ago, voice cloning was still something for absolute specialists and the quality was often questionable," explained Tom Alby, responsible for digital transformation at Allianz Trade in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "Today, thanks to AI tools, it's practically available 'off the shelf' at the touch of a button." This opens up completely new horizons for fraudsters - "they need fewer and fewer skills for really well-crafted attacks".