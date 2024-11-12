Cherchessov: “Austrians play fresher”

"It will be a completely different game to Linz!"

In Almaty, his team fought out a 0-0 draw against Norway and a narrow 1-0 draw against Slovenia. This time, too, it should be uncomfortable for the visitors at the Ortalyk Stadium. "It will be a completely different game to Linz. This time the Austrians will have to fly to us for a long time," explained Cherchessov. In the duel a month ago, "we didn't actually play that badly, but we made some big mistakes", emphasized the former Russian team boss.