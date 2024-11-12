More expensive again this time
The digital vignette is now available
The end of summer time is the first harbinger of the approaching winter, the start of sales of the digital car vignette the next: it is now available, but will not be valid until December 1 at the earliest. Unlike last year, the price for the annual vignette is also rising again this time.
The adhesive vignette - for the year 2025 it is sea green - will only be available at the usual points of sale from November 21. These - such as drivers' clubs, petrol stations, tobacconists, Forstinger and A.T.U. - are allowed to sell the digital version a good week earlier. It is also available online from Asfinag or in the corresponding app.
Advantages of the digital vignette
Registration of the license plate eliminates the need for sticking and scratching off and a replacement vignette is no longer required in the event of a broken window. Even owners of interchangeable license plates no longer need a separate vignette for each vehicle. If you buy a digital vignette at a physical point of sale, it is valid immediately after purchase because the 18-day withdrawal period before the start of validity (applies to online purchases) no longer applies. The validity period of the 2025 vignettes begins on December 1, 2024.
A new feature since last year is that from December 1, you can also re-register the digital vignette if, for example, you have been assigned a new license plate number due to a change of vehicle (costs 18 euros). However, you have to take care of this. For example, people often forget to re-register if they have changed their place of residence.
If you want to switch from the adhesive vignette to the digital vignette "during the year", this is only possible free of charge in two cases: if the windshield breaks or in the event of a total loss.
Annual vignette over 100 euros for the first time
The 1-day vignette has been new since last year. As the name suggests, this vignette is only valid for one day and is therefore particularly interesting for tourists and other people passing through. It costs 9.30 euros.
The price for the ten-day vignette, which is mainly used by vacationers, will be increased from 11.50 euros to 12.40 euros. The vignette for two months will cost 31.30 euros instead of 28.90 euros. The price for the annual vignette, which remained stable for once last year, will rise by 7.7 percent to 103.80 euros.
The prices for the 2025 vignette at a glance:
- Annual vignette: 103.80 euros for cars and 41.50 euros for motorcycles
- Two-month vignette: 31.10 euros for cars and 12.40 euros for motorcycles
- Ten-day vignette: 12.40 euros for cars and 4.90 euros for motorcycles
- 1-day vignette: 9.30 euros for cars and 3.70 euros for motorcycles
As always, the annual vignette is valid for 14 months, starting on 1 December 2024 and ending on 31 January 2026. All vehicles up to 3.5 tons are subject to vignette payment.
Pay attention to lead time when buying a vignette!
Anyone who does not have a current vignette and would like to use the digital annual vignette from December 1 must purchase it online by Wednesday, November 13 at the latest to ensure that it is valid in time. The reason for this is the consumer protection deadline for online purchases. According to the European Consumer Protection Directive, customers can withdraw from the online purchase of a product or service - the digital vignette is therefore only valid 18 days after purchase.
In contrast to the annual vignette, the one-day and ten-day vignettes are valid immediately even when purchased online, but the earliest validity period that can be selected is December 1.
Another tip:
It is really far-sighted to activate the subscription service when purchasing the new digital vignette. The validity of an annual vignette is then automatically extended and you cannot forget to buy a vignette. This also works if you switch to a new car, as long as you continue to use your license plate - because the vignette is linked to it.
