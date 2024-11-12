The digital vignette is now available

Pay attention to lead time when buying a vignette!

Anyone who does not have a current vignette and would like to use the digital annual vignette from December 1 must purchase it online by Wednesday, November 13 at the latest to ensure that it is valid in time. The reason for this is the consumer protection deadline for online purchases. According to the European Consumer Protection Directive, customers can withdraw from the online purchase of a product or service - the digital vignette is therefore only valid 18 days after purchase.