Message to the ÖFB
Matthäus: “When you have someone like Rangnick …”
Germany's record international soccer player Lothar Matthäus has recommended that the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) make long-term plans with coach Ralf Rangnick. This also includes understanding his way of striving for success. After all, Rangnick has been able to spark a new soccer euphoria. Matthäus also has a clear opinion on Jürgen Klopp's commitment to Red Bull.
"Rangnick has made a major contribution to Austria's national soccer team regaining great recognition in Europe," Matthäus made clear on "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on "Servus TV". That is why the German also advises those responsible at the ÖFB to do everything they can to keep Rangnick in the long term.
It is a special kind of soccer that the ÖFB team plays under the 66-year-old: "It's a fast soccer, one that you enjoy watching and Ralf Rangnick is the father of this success. He is a man who constantly wants to develop himself and his team. Nowadays, this also includes the development of youth work. That's why Rangnick should also be mentioned here," Matthäus analyzes.
Does not understand criticism of Klopp
The former Rapid coach also outed himself as a fan of the ÖFB team. "I've always been an Austria fan. But it's the soccer that the Austrian team is currently playing that has captivated me. Even before the European Championship matches, you could see the potential that lies dormant in this team. The exit from the European Championship came undeservedly far too early."
Matthäus also has a clear opinion on Jürgen Klopp's new appointment at Red Bull: "It's a perfect match. Klopp brings a breath of fresh air to the club and can contribute exactly that part that both Salzburg and Leipzig have been missing so far." The record-breaking international therefore does not find it appropriate to criticize Klopp. "Jürgen was 100 percent convinced of the project, otherwise he wouldn't have signed. And everyone is allowed to do what they want and think is right."
