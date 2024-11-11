Matthäus: “When you have someone like Rangnick …”

Matthäus also has a clear opinion on Jürgen Klopp's new appointment at Red Bull: "It's a perfect match. Klopp brings a breath of fresh air to the club and can contribute exactly that part that both Salzburg and Leipzig have been missing so far." The record-breaking international therefore does not find it appropriate to criticize Klopp. "Jürgen was 100 percent convinced of the project, otherwise he wouldn't have signed. And everyone is allowed to do what they want and think is right."