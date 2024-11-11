ÖVP and SPÖ postpone exploratory talks

Last week, the NEOS once again expressed their willingness to take on government responsibility. The announcement by NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos that he wanted to take over the Ministry of Finance caused irritation among the ÖVP and SPÖ. The ÖVP responded by stating that now was not the time to discuss potential government posts, but content. The SPÖ was also "astonished": "What people don't want is a policy that puts posts before content", said SPÖ Federal Secretary Klaus Seltenheim on Friday.