Operation in a pub
Family party escalates, then man injures officers
A family party in a Viennese pub in the Landstraße district got out of hand on Saturday evening and ended with an intoxicated man in custody and injured police officers ...
Relatives were meeting for a party in the bar when the loud argument broke out. The atmosphere became increasingly heated and the police were called to mediate after a 38-year-old man repeatedly refused to leave the bar at his family's request.
Even his girlfriend could not calm the man down
When officers from the Taubstummengasse police station and the police dog unit arrived at the pub at around 9.30 p.m., the Austrian man was extremely aggressive, according to the police. The man insulted and attacked the officers. A policewoman suffered a ligament injury in her foot and was no longer able to perform. She had to leave her duty. Her colleague was kicked in the shin. A policewoman from the service dog unit was injured on her thumb. The 38-year-old's partner's attempts to calm him down also had no effect.
The slightly intoxicated man was finally arrested for attempted resisting arrest and several counts of grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm. The WEGA special unit was also called in to assist.
Taken to a cell to sober up
During his interrogation, the man stated that he could not remember much. There had been arguments with family members and he could not recall a scuffle with the police. However, he said that he may have been "kicking and screaming". His memory only returned in the cell where he was taken to sober up. The Austrian was arrested in the meantime and released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
