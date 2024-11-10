Orbán reception: ÖVP poses 75 questions to the FPÖ

The political waters had already risen before, during and after the visit on October 31 - above all because of the "Vienna Declaration" between the FPÖ and Orbán. The ÖVP stated that Kickl "does not represent Austria in any official capacity to the outside world". The Greens declared: "Herbert Kickl cannot sign anything for Austria." The NEOS also distanced themselves from the "declaration of friendship". "The FPÖ is dreaming of restructuring our republic along Hungarian lines," said the SPÖ.