"Exercise with fun"
Salzburg trampoline park opens its doors soon
A new trampoline park near the airport is set to open just in time for the semester break in February. It will be the third "Jump Dome" in Austria after Linz and Klagenfurt.
The large hall is already there, but it is still empty. In three months' time, however, the building next to Hangar 7 in Salzburg should be full of life. This is where the new Jump Dome trampoline park is being built. It is the third in Austria, alongside the locations in Linz and Klagenfurt. "We will be able to open just in time for the semester break," says Managing Director Manuel Fritz.
After a long wait, construction work began in July, with seven million euros being invested. In addition to the modern trampolines, the "Balance Area" and the "Interactive Jump" will be real novelties. Popular stations from the other parks such as the "Ninja Parcours" or the "Jumping Tower" will also be included. The total area is 4500 square meters.
Large PV system supplies the necessary electricity
From the opening on February 8, 2025, 200 people will be able to let off steam on the area at the same time. "Moving around on the trampolines has a high fun factor. We can get the children away from their cell phones and back into the analog world," says Fritz. What makes the 40-year-old particularly happy is the fact that all the equipment is "Made in Austria". The company also wants to produce its own electricity on site. A photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof. This provides 372 kilowatt hours, making it one of the largest in the business park.
The shell of the building is currently being completed. The trampolines and other furnishings will be delivered from December 9.
A cozy restaurant with a view of the trampoline area will make the "Dome" a popular destination for family outings. Schools and clubs will receive special offers.
However, there is one small drawback: a family of four will pay 82 euros for one hour of jumping fun, while individuals pay 23 euros. The second hour will be cheaper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
