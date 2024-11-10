Salzburg trampoline park opens its doors soon

Large PV system supplies the necessary electricity

From the opening on February 8, 2025, 200 people will be able to let off steam on the area at the same time. "Moving around on the trampolines has a high fun factor. We can get the children away from their cell phones and back into the analog world," says Fritz. What makes the 40-year-old particularly happy is the fact that all the equipment is "Made in Austria". The company also wants to produce its own electricity on site. A photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof. This provides 372 kilowatt hours, making it one of the largest in the business park.