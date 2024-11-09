Vorteilswelt
Interview on the anniversary

Semino Rossi: “I did something right”

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 19:30

Pop star Semino Rossi celebrated his 20th anniversary on stage at the Olympiaworld in Innsbruck. He spoke to the "Krone" about the nervousness of his very first performance, gratitude and the one magical moment he would like to experience again.

With his spirited Argentinian charm and unmistakable voice, Semino Rossi has long been an integral part of the pop music industry. On Friday evening, the award-winning and multi-award-winning singer gave a very special concert in Tyrol - to mark his 20th anniversary on stage. Other pop stars such as Andrea Berg, Beatrice Egli, Ramon Roselly and Roberto Blanco were also there to celebrate with Rossi.

A magical moment that Semino Rossi will not soon forget. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
"Krone": You have just celebrated your 20th stage anniversary in Innsbruck's Olympiaworld. Please briefly recall your first stage appearance...
Semino Rossi: I can remember my first performance very well. It was on Florian Silbereisen's TV show in 2004 and six months later I went on tour. I can remember exactly how people reacted. There were a lot of very well-known guests on the show at the time and I was the newcomer and was nervous. Nevertheless, the audience welcomed me with great joy - I will never forget that.

A point of honor among colleagues: Andrea Berg congratulated me with a duet. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
And now let's fast-forward 20 years: What is the difference when you are on stage today?
When I think about everything I've experienced in those twenty years and now this big anniversary celebration. I realize how everything has changed because my popularity has increased a bit. Of course that makes me very happy because then, like yesterday, colleagues like Andrea Berg, Beatrice Egli, Ramon Roselly or Roberto Blanco are willing to come to my concert and sing duets. That has a very special meaning for me. I must have done something right over the past twenty years because I have such friends in this industry. I am very grateful for that. Also for my audience, who have been with me for so many years - I owe all my success to them.

Away from the limelight, the singer was supported by his wife Gabi. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The anniversary concert was entitled "20 years of magical moments". What magical moment would you like to experience again?
If I could relive one moment in my career, it would be a tour where my mommy was there. She accompanied me, ironed my shirts, opened my letters and presents with me and ate my chocolate. That was a special moment that I would love to have again. But that is the past, of which I have many beautiful memories in my head, my soul and my heart. And I am glad that I was able to experience these magical moments with my mommy.

Beatrice Egli also joined Rossi on stage in Innsbruck. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Will Semino Rossi still be on stage in 20 years' time?
Of course I would like to be on stage for another 20 years. But it's not me who decides that, it's my audience. If the audience wants Semino Rossi, I will be there on stage. As long as I'm healthy, I'm very happy to do it, because singing gives me great pleasure. It's not work, it's a pleasure and I'm grateful that I've been able to do it for 20 years in front of so many people in so many countries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

