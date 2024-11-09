Semino Rossi: “I did something right”

And now let's fast-forward 20 years: What is the difference when you are on stage today?

When I think about everything I've experienced in those twenty years and now this big anniversary celebration. I realize how everything has changed because my popularity has increased a bit. Of course that makes me very happy because then, like yesterday, colleagues like Andrea Berg, Beatrice Egli, Ramon Roselly or Roberto Blanco are willing to come to my concert and sing duets. That has a very special meaning for me. I must have done something right over the past twenty years because I have such friends in this industry. I am very grateful for that. Also for my audience, who have been with me for so many years - I owe all my success to them.