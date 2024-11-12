"Healthy Living" trade fair
Reduce years of illness with healthy cooking
There is still a lot of catching up to do when it comes to nutrition - people often resort to unhealthy fast food. Dr. Georg Lexer explains at the "Gesund Leben" trade fair in Klagenfurt how a healthy lifestyle increases our well-being. His lecture will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the "Frisch & G'sund" stage of the "Krone".
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food", as Hippocrates once said, but the effects that highly processed foods and convenience products have on our health are often overlooked. Lexer is convinced that "people first have to get back to the fact that if they eat a healthy diet - less sugar, more bitter substances, more good fats, less animal protein, more complex carbohydrates - they can reduce their years of illness".
Buy regionally - quality instead of quantity
During his lecture "Medicine that comes from the kitchen", visitors will learn how healthy and sustainable nutrition affects the body. The motto is: more quality and less quantity!
"We should buy more regional produce, eat less processed food, cook for ourselves more often and reduce sugar," explains Lexer, for whom indulgent cuisine is a top priority: "I can enjoy myself even more if I take a break in between, for example during intermittent fasting - this really cleans out the body."
Diet, exercise and mental health play an important role in a balanced lifestyle. Traditional agriculture and its products are important to the experienced physician: "We know that animals have a much better fatty acid pattern in hay milk or cheese from mountain pastures." So if you don't want to take a wrong turn when it comes to nutrition, you should definitely stop by the "Gesund Leben Messe" at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the "Krone" Fresh & G'sund stage.
Friday, November 15
- 1 p.m.: Dr. Bernd Graf: Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement
- 2 p.m.: ÖGK Elisa Casadio, dietician: Sugar - why we love it so much
- 3 p.m.: Biogena: Strong bones are not a question of age
- 3.30 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 4 p.m.: Anna Eigner: Early detection of dementia
Saturday, November 16:
- 10 a.m.: ÖGK Heidrun Pasterk, dietician: Osteoporosis - good food for strong bones
- 11 a.m.: Dr. Georg Lexer: Medicine that comes from the kitchen
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 2 p.m.: Eva Altenmarketer-Fritzer: Volunteering - what else?
- 3 p.m.: Panel discussion: Violence and bullying prevention
- 4 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
Sunday, November 17:
- 10 a.m.: Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig: TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery
- 11 a.m.: Prof. Rudolf Likar: Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 1:30 p.m.: Gerd Bacher: MOVEO - Movement is our life
- 2 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
- 3 p.m.: Manuel Bichler: Walking barefoot through life
- 4 p.m.: Matrixxx.Life, Simone Pfleger: Experience health in a new way - Smart up your body!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.