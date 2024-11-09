Stable! There are four “trees” in the WAC headquarters

"Keep your heart on the pitch!"

The fact is: Because they conceded two goals from penalties in the 2-1 defeat in the derby in Klagenfurt, the Lavanttaler have not conceded a goal from the game in three matches (previously 1-0 against BW Linz and 0-0 against Salzburg). Austria Vienna, however, are the most in-form team in the league this Saturday - the Violets have won four games in a row. "They don't play from a single mold, but they get the points. They are stable, have a lot of experience in the squad with Dragovic and co. - we have to leave our hearts on the pitch," says coach Kühbauer, who will not be replacing the suspended "co" Jochum on the bench.