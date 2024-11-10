Blau-Weiß Linz v Salzburg, LIVE from 14:30

"The team showed a real winning mentality away from home on Wednesday in a difficult starting position. It was a strong team performance with many great individual moments. On Sunday against Blau-Weiß Linz, we will need the same attitude and the same approach to get everything out of it," said Lijnders. The former serial champions have fond memories of their first clash with the team from Linz, where they came back from 1-0 down to win 5-1. This means that they have scored a third of their goals for the season (15) in one match.