Blau-Weiß Linz v Salzburg, LIVE from 14:30

Matchday 13 in the domestic Bundesliga. Blau-Weiß Linz welcome former serial champions Red Bull Salzburg. The "Bulls" want to preserve the momentum from the Champions League and also take three points from Linz. We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Without a coach, but with Champions League success
The spell in the Champions League has been broken, now the momentum is to be carried over into the Bundesliga: After Wednesday's surprising 3:1 win at Feyenoord Rotterdam, Red Bull Salzburg will be hoping for another "three-pointer" in the 13th league round at Blau-Weiß Linz on Sunday (14:30). They will have to do so without suspended coach Pepijn Lijnders, who will be replaced on the sidelines by assistant coach Vitor Matos.
"The team showed a real winning mentality away from home on Wednesday in a difficult starting position. It was a strong team performance with many great individual moments. On Sunday against Blau-Weiß Linz, we will need the same attitude and the same approach to get everything out of it," said Lijnders. The former serial champions have fond memories of their first clash with the team from Linz, where they came back from 1-0 down to win 5-1. This means that they have scored a third of their goals for the season (15) in one match.
However, nobody is expecting a home run. "We're up against a good team and we'll give them the respect they deserve," said Lijnders. Midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath also refused to underestimate his opponents: "We need to recover well so that we can start the match as fresh as possible. We need this freshness because we are currently in a situation where we have to work hard for every point, where nothing comes easily. Sunday will be no different," said the 21-year-old Frenchman.
No recent successes
In the league, Salzburg have recently been held to nil draws at WAC and against bottom club GAK. 18 points from ten games and currently fourth place, albeit with two fewer games played than the majority of the competition, do not meet the club's high expectations. The club can be happy that the personnel problems are getting smaller, also because Takumu Kawamura is training with the team again after a very long injury break.
With Fernando, Maurits Kjaergaard, Bryan Okoh and Joane Gadou, only four players are still out. However, Mads Bidstrup and Amar Dedic are still questionable. Eighth-placed Linz are also unable to make full use of their squad. In addition to six injured players, Silvan Wallner is also unavailable as the 22-year-old has asked the club not to take part in training or matches for personal reasons.
A win is a must
"As Red Bull Salzburg, we have a duty to win in Linz. That's why we're expecting an opponent with a lot of energy. They may seem overpowering, but we have already proven that we are capable of beating any opponent. We believe in that too," explained BWL coach Gerald Scheiblehner. His squad is fighting against a stubborn negative streak. They have lost five of their last six competitive matches, including a 2-1 defeat at Vienna Austria.
"It will be important to stay focused throughout the match and to defend our own penalty area better and more consistently than last time," said Scheiblehner. Linz have already kept four clean sheets this season - only Salzburg (5) have managed to do so more often.
