Stricter rules for poultry farming

Keepers of chickens, geese and the like are currently worried: bird flu is spreading and the whole of Austria has been classified as a risk area, including Vorarlberg. Luckily for us, no districts in Vorarlberg have been identified as being at high risk, so there is no obligation to keep poultry here. The situation is different in 25 districts in Lower and Upper Austria, Burgenland, Styria, Salzburg and Carinthia, where poultry must remain confined.