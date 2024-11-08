Researchers make planes fit for hydrogen

"Hydrogen burns faster than kerosene. For this reason, it produces smaller and more compact flames," Nicolas Noiray, Professor at the Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, was quoted as saying in a press release on Friday. This must be taken into account when designing hydrogen engines. Experiments carried out by Noiray's team are now providing an important basis for this. The team has just published its measurements in the scientific journal "Combustion and Flame".