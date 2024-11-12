There are great Advent calendars to be won here

I hate people. Very much - riva

Christmas, the festival of love - if it weren't for all the other people who snatch the best presents from under your nose or bully you with "Last Christmas" on a continuous loop. This Advent calendar helps you to deal with the hassle in a creative way so that the festive season doesn't end in Christmas chaos. Is the argument about the fairy lights about to escalate again? Then simply tear up their images in the Advent calendar! Is the debate about the background music on Christmas Eve causing your blood pressure to rise? Write your own Christmas carol and include all the insults you'd otherwise rather keep to yourself. This will turn Advent into a source of relaxation. Click HERE for the article!