Play along quickly!
There are great Advent calendars to be won here
krone.at is giving away Advent calendars again this year - simply perfect to increase the anticipation of Christmas. Ponder along in crazy adventures or solve many an exciting (criminal) case. Guaranteed calorie-free! Play along and secure your calendar. Good luck!
The Treasure Chamber of Cleopatra - TOPP (frechverlag)
The Escape Experience Advent Calendar - The Cleopatra's Treasury is the perfect gift for anyone who not only likes chocolate in December, but also exciting puzzles and adventures! Behind every door is another piece of a secret treasure hidden deep in the legendary treasure chamber of the Egyptian queen Cleopatra. Over the course of 24 days, mysterious objects, tricky puzzles and exciting challenges are waiting to be deciphered by you. Click HERE for the article!
Harry Potter - riva
Following the great success of "The Unofficial Harry Potter Advent Calendar", a new edition with completely new content, fun facts and puzzles for all Harry Potter fans is finally being published. The magical recipes and craft instructions for Advent not only shorten the waiting time until the festive season, but also bring the magical world of Hogwarts right into your own home. Click HERE for the article!
Cute Christmas - EMF
The 24 cute surprises Advent calendar is a dream come true for anyone who loves kawaii motifs and creative drawing. A sweet surprise is hidden behind each of the 24 doors, helping you to create your own art calendar. From cute little animals and cheerful plants to enchanting patterns - there are new motifs every day. The calendar pages can be cut out and collected as small works of art or given as gifts. Click HERE for the article!
I hate people. Very much - riva
Christmas, the festival of love - if it weren't for all the other people who snatch the best presents from under your nose or bully you with "Last Christmas" on a continuous loop. This Advent calendar helps you to deal with the hassle in a creative way so that the festive season doesn't end in Christmas chaos. Is the argument about the fairy lights about to escalate again? Then simply tear up their images in the Advent calendar! Is the debate about the background music on Christmas Eve causing your blood pressure to rise? Write your own Christmas carol and include all the insults you'd otherwise rather keep to yourself. This will turn Advent into a source of relaxation. Click HERE for the article!
Seed Advent calendar - OwnGrown
The sustainable, festive Advent calendar with 24 enchanting flower varieties brings the beauty of nature into your Advent season! Behind every little door is a packet of premium seed that is guaranteed not to have been chemically treated and is 100% GMO-free. The calendar contains a wide range of flower varieties which, depending on the species, are suitable for growing in pots, beds or outdoors. Each seed packet comes with detailed information on cultivation and care. Click HERE for the article!
A gnome is moving in with us today - riva
When the gnome moves in during the pre-Christmas period, he usually remains invisible. Only his little front door in the wall gives him away - and of course the letters he leaves for the children! In reality, however, it is of course the parents who have to come up with something for the letters every day. This book helps with ready-made letters from which the parents can simply choose a suitable one each day. The letters contain lots of new ideas for pranks, riddles and other surprises for the Secret Santa, so there's guaranteed to be no pre-Christmas boredom. Click HERE for the article!
The dark side of the Christmas market - TOPP (frechverlag)
The Puzzle Riddle Advent Calendar: The Mysterious Christmas Market is the perfect gift for riddle and puzzle fans! Behind each of the 24 doors is a piece of a fascinating puzzle with a total of 960 pieces that you can put together step by step. Each scene of the Christmas market is full of details that can only be discovered with the enclosed magnifying glass - an additional challenge! Click HERE for the article.
Let's be lazy and lazy - riva
Every year again ... I'm not in the mood! For most people, the Christmas season is always associated with far too much hustle and bustle and stress. This Advent calendar provides a remedy. Treat yourself to your favorite cookies, enjoy a leisurely day of doing nothing or choose a movie over a book - these are just a few tips. Learn how to stay relaxed during Advent without a guilty conscience here. Click HERE for the article!
You can win an Advent calendar here. Simply fill in the form and take part:
You can find more product recommendations in our comparison portal and current offers and discounts in our voucher portal. This article was written with editorial independence. However, as an Amazon partner, we earn from qualified sales. Prices may vary from day to day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.