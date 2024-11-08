Embarrassing! Forgotten about Jenewein’s extradition?

Absolute immunity does not end

The second day of the trial begins with a surprising motion from Jenewein's lawyer Christoph Rother. "My client was a member of the National Council at the time and enjoyed absolute immunity. The public prosecutor's office never formulated a request for extradition," he explains, stating that the proceedings against Jenewein were unlawful and should therefore be discontinued. Especially as the possibility of extradition has been time-barred for two weeks and absolute immunity does not expire even after leaving the National Council.