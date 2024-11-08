A modern new start within historic theater walls

Back to the original with modernization

For example, a "time capsule" - a room on the second floor that has been faithfully reconstructed - keeps the magic of times long past alive. In addition to the original lamps and doors, everything from the carpet to the wallpaper to the toilet signs has been recreated according to historical models. The wooden ceiling in the salon - the old town house - and the wooden roof construction (the old central nave of a church) with a hand crank for the chandelier have also been preserved. In the cellar, a "swimming pool" (collecting basin for rainwater) provides a sufficient supply of water for the city gardeners.