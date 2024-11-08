Wiener Neustadt
A modern new start within historic theater walls
Opening new doors! The Stadttheater Wiener Neustadt now shines in new splendor. In future, highlights ranging from classical music to cabaret and movies will be staged here alongside productions from the state theater.
Renovation and modernization work took three years and a total of 15 million euros was invested. Today, the Wiener Neustadt Municipal Theater reopens its doors to the culturally interested public. The grand gala marks the ceremonial start of the "new start" for the 230th anniversary. Not only does the theater hall shine in a completely new color concept with soft barley tones, but the technology is also playing all the tunes. A total of 50 individually controllable loudspeakers ensure an optimal sound experience. The sound engineers at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg have ensured perfect acoustics here.
"Everything is perfectly tuned, you can hear equally well in every seat," explains Managing Director Lukas Mörtelmayr, as the "Krone" is given a look behind the scenes of the renovated theater. From cinema films, concerts and guest performances to cabaret and folk music, productions from the St. Pölten State Theatre will also be shown in Wiener Neustadt in southern Lower Austria in future, in addition to art house films that are thematically coordinated with the program. The renowned Tonkünstler Orchestra will also be given an additional residency at the Stadttheater. However, the focus will clearly be on children's and youth theater.
A monument for eternity
"The theater should literally open doors to new worlds of sound and experience. The program offers a lot of new things, but also familiar ones," says the new director Maria Großbauer. "Art and culture are the food of society - and we have a delicatessen here," says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. With the modernization of the Stadttheater, which opened in October 1794 and is a listed building, much has been restored to its original state.
Back to the original with modernization
For example, a "time capsule" - a room on the second floor that has been faithfully reconstructed - keeps the magic of times long past alive. In addition to the original lamps and doors, everything from the carpet to the wallpaper to the toilet signs has been recreated according to historical models. The wooden ceiling in the salon - the old town house - and the wooden roof construction (the old central nave of a church) with a hand crank for the chandelier have also been preserved. In the cellar, a "swimming pool" (collecting basin for rainwater) provides a sufficient supply of water for the city gardeners.
Before the grand opening, there is still a lot of screwing, polishing and assembling to be done before the curtain rises on star violinist Lidia Baich, tenor Andreas Schager, Ina Regen and the Tonkünstler in the presence of politicians and celebrities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
