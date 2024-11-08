Instead of Harris election party, SPÖ Tirol saw Trump victory

They are keen travelers, the members of the black-red coalition in Tyrol. A year ago, LH Anton Mattle and LR Education Cornelia Hagele explored the Finnish education system on site in Helsinki. Later, Mattle visited the port of Hamburg to see the slot system for trucks there.

Dornauer's EM trip causes a stir

Georg Dornauer, Tyrolean State Councillor for Sport, wanted to attend the European Championship match between Austria and the Netherlands live in June - with tickets provided by the Tyrolean Football Association. After a public shitstorm, Dornauer then paid for the tickets out of his own pocket. Provincial Councillor for Social Affairs Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) went to Scotland, while Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber visited major tourist events such as ITB in Berlin and the Olympics.