Handball? Now it’s “raining” in the rulebook

A penalty for Rapid after an Aiwu handball robbed Sturm of a 1:1 victory. Prior to that, a last-minute penalty for Rapid deprived GAK of three points in a 1-1 draw. And Hartberg also complained about the disallowance of a supposedly regular goal and a missed penalty in the 2-1 draw against Rapid. However, TSV chairman Erich Korherr was informed of a new regulation regarding penalty judgments. This should also shed some light on the heated penalty discussions in the fan camps.