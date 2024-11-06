The performance that cost Harris the US election

For example, Trump has announced that he will abolish taxes on tips and overtime in order to support waiters and other service staff. No matter how many times economists calculate, his announced tariff economy is likely to push prices even higher. The feeling among Americans that life was more affordable under Trump remains. Even the request to take external factors into account will not change the price tags in the supermarkets.

The population is paying the bill

Americans expressed their frustration with their vote, putting their personal finances above issues such as personal virtues or democratic values. Republican strategists also use this to explain Trump's success among Latinos.