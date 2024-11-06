Down 84%! Drastic profit slump at BMW

What happens after Trump's victory?

Jürgen Molnar, investment strategist at the broker RoboMarkets, said that even though BMW primarily blames weaker business in China for its decline in profits, possible punitive tariffs in the USA following Donald Trump's election victory are also causing headaches. Zipse referred to the large BMW plant in Spartanburg, where SUVs in particular roll off the production line. "Especially when there are changes in geopolitics, it is right to be in the country, and we are."