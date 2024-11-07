R. Cosmetics
“R.Cosmetics”: Perfectly styled like RAF Camora
He is probably Austria's best-known and most successful rapper. But RAF Camora has also long since made a name for himself as an entrepreneur. After fashion and drinks lines as well as tattoo and barber stores, the 40-year-old's next big coup is now coming: his new cosmetics line R. Cosmetics is soon to be launched on the market.
After his Falco remake of "Out Of The Dark" at the latest, it's safe to say that RAF Camora really dares to do anything. With over 40 gold and platinum awards to his name, he is one of the most successful artists in the rap scene, but the "Ohne mein Team" artist is also a businessman to be proud of in Austria and Germany. In addition to his fashion line Cørbo, the drinks brand Karneval-Vodka and his tattoo and barber stores, the rapper is now expanding his portfolio with his own skincare range.
In a new episode of his podcast "Dark Zen", he talks about the brand called R. Cosmetics. It is supposed to offer everything that is suitable for barbershops and, of course, for daily care: from skin creams, hair wax, deodorants to shampoos. "We already have 5500 listings for the stores. It's really going to be a big thing, not a bit of fun!" he tells his friend and podcast partner Jean-Claude Mpassy enthusiastically.
Although the products are not yet officially available, the German drugstore chain Rossmann has already announced on TikTok that R. Cosmetics will soon be available both in the online store and in stores. Domestic drugstore giant Bipa is also drawing attention to the new skincare line in an Instagram competition. A total of 5000 stores will soon be stocking the range. An exact date for when the products will be available has not yet been announced.
With this project, RAF Camora is once again showing himself to be a real doer. After health setbacks - he recently battled with tinnitus and a sudden hearing loss - he is back in full swing and is implementing his plans with unbridled energy. But that's not all: in addition to his "Anthrazit Forever Tour", which has been sold out for months, he has another ace up his sleeve. The multi-talented artist is planning to set up a new label (he founded his first label in 2013 under the name "Indipenza") and sign more artists in order to expand his influence in the music scene.
It remains to be seen how far RAF Camora fever will go - after all, not only can you dress like RAF Camora, you'll soon be able to style yourself like him too!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
