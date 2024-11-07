“R.Cosmetics”: Perfectly styled like RAF Camora

With this project, RAF Camora is once again showing himself to be a real doer. After health setbacks - he recently battled with tinnitus and a sudden hearing loss - he is back in full swing and is implementing his plans with unbridled energy. But that's not all: in addition to his "Anthrazit Forever Tour", which has been sold out for months, he has another ace up his sleeve. The multi-talented artist is planning to set up a new label (he founded his first label in 2013 under the name "Indipenza") and sign more artists in order to expand his influence in the music scene.