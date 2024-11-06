Cataracts: ending the long wait for surgery

A total of 6.3 million euros will be made available for this project. The decisions are to be made in mid-November. The first letters to those waiting are to be sent out at the beginning of 2025. The project is scheduled to run for one year: around 3100 patients whose surgery is of medium urgency are to receive free surgery in private practice during this period, explained SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Hannes Schwarz. The places that become available as a result will be filled by patients with a higher degree of urgency, which will also reduce waiting times at this stage.