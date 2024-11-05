Vorteilswelt
After a heated hearing

Brunner in the hot seat: “I’m not a showman”

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 21:25

The designated EU Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, was "grilled" by MEPs for three hours in Brussels on Tuesday. The hearing was no walk in the park for the man from Vorarlberg. But late in the evening he was confirmed by the responsible committee.

He was admonished several times by the chairman to keep to his speaking time. The hearing in Brussels was a procedure that every candidate for a Commissioner post has to go through. It was the turn of outgoing Finance Minister Brunner (ÖVP) on Tuesday evening. Within two minutes, the designated EU Commissioner for Migration had to answer complex questions on asylum centers in third countries, repatriations, Europol and hatred of Christians by Muslims. Brunner regularly exceeded the two-minute time limit.

Vague answers
Brunner's future portfolio as EU Commissioner for Migration is broad and, above all, delicate - after all, fundamental rights are to be safeguarded in all future measures. MEPs repeatedly asked questions, as Brunner's answers were often vague. As the majority of MEPs see themselves as the guardians of fundamental rights, the politician tried to describe controversial projects such as asylum centers in third countries with terms such as "new ideas".

You can listen to the hearing here.

"Not traveling at all"
A Spanish MP wanted to know specifically: "Are you now in favor of asylum centers in third countries where human rights are violated?" Brunner emphasized the need for a "fair but determined migration policy". "However, nobody in Europe understands that people who have no right of residence cannot be repatriated". He is therefore "open" to "new ideas" and will "discuss such concepts".

Brunner in Brussels
Brunner in Brussels
(Bild: AFP/Nicolas Tucat)
The MEPs put their questions to him.
The MEPs put their questions to him.
(Bild: AFP/Nicolas Tucat)

He also wanted to ensure that "people do not make these dangerous journeys at all". It is important to create legal channels for migrant workers to enter the EU. They are also needed there. The EU asylum and migration pact must be implemented quickly.

Brunner also reiterated his commitment to the "rapid accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen". The states had engaged in a good dialog in recent weeks and months. "A lot has happened" here.

"Learn quickly"
 At the start, Brunner still appeared very relaxed. In cultivated business English (he studied at King's College in London), the designated EU Commissioner gave a 15-minute statement. He emphasized that he was not a "showman", but that he was a quick learner.

An EU committee finally decided that Brunner had got through.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
