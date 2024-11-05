Liquidity is assured despite the deficit, it is emphasized

The fixed assets that should have cushioned these increases? "All used up long ago," says Anzengruber. In the worst-case scenario, the revenue and expenditure account shows a deficit of €13.6 million. "Even less revenue shares are coming from the federal government than expected," explained Rupprechter. Whether the deficit will remain this large is unclear. The fact is that the city senate will approve the first tranche of new debt on Wednesday. It is reported that €35 million in fresh money will be raised, financed by Raiffeisen-Landesbank. Curiously, this will happen before the budget is approved by the municipal council in December.