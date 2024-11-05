Vorteilswelt
Christoph Pelczar

Rapid priest pulls the ripcord after verbal abuse

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 15:50

With second division side Stripfing, chairman Christoph Pelczar celebrated a cup sensation against Rapid last Wednesday with a 2:1 win. Unpleasant slogans against him from the Green-White team during the Bundesliga match against Sturm forced the 49-year-old to resign as pastor in Hütteldorf. 

Soccer brings people together and triggers both positive and negative emotions. But if it gets below the belt, the fun is over. Rapids pastor Christoph Pelczar had to go through this unpleasant experience: at the last 1:1 in the Bundesliga match between Sturm and Rapid, there were embarrassing and unacceptable banners against the 49-year-old from the green and white away block.

Pelczar's heart still beats for green and white. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Pelczar's heart still beats for green and white.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

This was triggered by Rapids' 1:2 defeat in the cup round of 16 at Hohe Warte against second division side Stripfing, where Pelczar is chairman. After the sensation, Pelczar naturally let his joy run free, celebrating the great moment with Stripfing coach and former Austrian Alexander Grünwald. "When I saw the banners on TV, I couldn't believe my eyes. Apparently I cheered too much and am now the scapegoat. I have green DNA in me and I've never been against Rapid, I've just been happy with Stripfing. Emotionally, I have to recover from this first. It's very difficult to find words for it," Pelczar told the "Krone".

Which is why Pelczar has now pulled the ripcord and resigned from his position as pastor in Hütteldorf. Until 2012, he worked as a mental coach for Rapid for five years, and from 2016 until today as a pastor. "It was 17 wonderful years, Rapid will always be a club close to my heart. I briefly discussed with managing director Steffen Hofmann that I have to take this step so that peace can return. I'm always open to Rapid and don't want to rule out a return. But I certainly won't be going to the stadium in the near future."

After 17 years in Hütteldorf, the 49-year-old pulled the ripcord. (Bild: Christoph Pelczar)
After 17 years in Hütteldorf, the 49-year-old pulled the ripcord.
(Bild: Christoph Pelczar)

"The best confirmation"
His departure certainly left its mark. "I built up a very close relationship with many players. I received numerous messages, my cell phone exploded. That's the best confirmation for me!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
