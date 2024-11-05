Rapid priest pulls the ripcord after verbal abuse

This was triggered by Rapids' 1:2 defeat in the cup round of 16 at Hohe Warte against second division side Stripfing, where Pelczar is chairman. After the sensation, Pelczar naturally let his joy run free, celebrating the great moment with Stripfing coach and former Austrian Alexander Grünwald. "When I saw the banners on TV, I couldn't believe my eyes. Apparently I cheered too much and am now the scapegoat. I have green DNA in me and I've never been against Rapid, I've just been happy with Stripfing. Emotionally, I have to recover from this first. It's very difficult to find words for it," Pelczar told the "Krone".