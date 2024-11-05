Christoph Pelczar
Rapid priest pulls the ripcord after verbal abuse
With second division side Stripfing, chairman Christoph Pelczar celebrated a cup sensation against Rapid last Wednesday with a 2:1 win. Unpleasant slogans against him from the Green-White team during the Bundesliga match against Sturm forced the 49-year-old to resign as pastor in Hütteldorf.
Soccer brings people together and triggers both positive and negative emotions. But if it gets below the belt, the fun is over. Rapids pastor Christoph Pelczar had to go through this unpleasant experience: at the last 1:1 in the Bundesliga match between Sturm and Rapid, there were embarrassing and unacceptable banners against the 49-year-old from the green and white away block.
This was triggered by Rapids' 1:2 defeat in the cup round of 16 at Hohe Warte against second division side Stripfing, where Pelczar is chairman. After the sensation, Pelczar naturally let his joy run free, celebrating the great moment with Stripfing coach and former Austrian Alexander Grünwald. "When I saw the banners on TV, I couldn't believe my eyes. Apparently I cheered too much and am now the scapegoat. I have green DNA in me and I've never been against Rapid, I've just been happy with Stripfing. Emotionally, I have to recover from this first. It's very difficult to find words for it," Pelczar told the "Krone".
Which is why Pelczar has now pulled the ripcord and resigned from his position as pastor in Hütteldorf. Until 2012, he worked as a mental coach for Rapid for five years, and from 2016 until today as a pastor. "It was 17 wonderful years, Rapid will always be a club close to my heart. I briefly discussed with managing director Steffen Hofmann that I have to take this step so that peace can return. I'm always open to Rapid and don't want to rule out a return. But I certainly won't be going to the stadium in the near future."
"The best confirmation"
His departure certainly left its mark. "I built up a very close relationship with many players. I received numerous messages, my cell phone exploded. That's the best confirmation for me!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.