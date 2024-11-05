Mobile intensive care unit developed for Vienna

Already tested in narrow city center streets

Even if it doesn't look like it: The ten-ton vehicle is even a little narrower than its predecessor and can fit through even the narrowest of alleyways, as we know for certain after tests in the city center. There is also state-of-the-art technology for the driver: instead of rear-view mirrors, cameras provide an all-round view. The ambulance service also wanted glazed vehicle doors for the safety of other road users.