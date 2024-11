Really a man? New fuss about boxer Khelif

It was probably one of the biggest upsets of last summer's Olympic Games: Is she a SHE or is she a HE? Is Imane Khelif, who won gold in women's boxing, really a woman or is she a man? Even though this question did not arise for the International Olympic Committee, as they are satisfied with the gender stated in the passport for admission to the Olympics, it was the subject of heated debate. And now freshly published expert reports are reigniting the fuss about Khelif ...