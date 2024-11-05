Austrian Post achieved earnings growth of 10.7% in 9 months

Post CEO: "Opportunities well utilized"

"Double-digit revenue growth - despite economic headwinds - shows that we were able to make good use of the opportunities in our markets," emphasized Walter Oblin, the new CEO of Austrian Post, today. Regarding the outlook, a press release issued by Post AG on Tuesday stated that revenue for the full year 2024 is expected to reach EUR 3 billion. EBIT is expected to increase by at least five percent this year. Revenue of over three billion euros is targeted for 2025.