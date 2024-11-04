Reduction planned
This is how much VW employees currently earn
The Volkswagen management is planning an austerity course: not only are bonus payments to be cut, but employees' salaries are also to be reduced by ten percent (see video above). But how much do they actually earn?
ntv.de has asked. According to the report, most employees in production receive 3900 to 4300 euros gross per month. Graduates with a bachelor's degree start at 5300 euros, master's graduates at 5600 euros. Master craftsmen and women are just above this (5950 euros). Those with a lot of responsibility can earn more.
Lowest salary 2400 euros gross
The lowest salary in the in-house contract (does not apply in Osnabrück and Saxony, note), on the other hand, is around 2400 euros gross. All salary levels include an annual bonus (which replaces the vacation and Christmas bonus, please note), and there are bonuses for night and Sunday work. The regular working week is 35 hours. Full-time employees of the German car manufacturer also have more vacation than employees of other companies, namely 36 days per year.
For comparison: the average salary of German full-time employees across all sectors was just under 4500 euros gross in the previous year. Managers and specialists at VW earn significantly more than this. According to the report, they are paid according to a separate collective agreement and receive more than 8,000 euros, in some cases over 9,000 euros gross per month.
Board of Management also wants to save on itself
In future, however, the conditions are to be based on the rest of the industry. As reported, bonus payments are to be abolished and collectively agreed wages reduced by ten percent. The Group Management Board also wants to make savings for itself. This fixed salary is to be reduced by five percent. Last year, VW CEO Oliver Blume received an income of 1.3 million euros, while Chief Human Resources Officer Gunnar Kilian received almost 5.6 million euros.
The next negotiations will take place on November 21. 120,000 employees are affected. In the worst case, however, they are not threatened with a reduction in salary, but with job losses. The German company has also already announced plant closures.
