This is how much VW employees currently earn

Board of Management also wants to save on itself

In future, however, the conditions are to be based on the rest of the industry. As reported, bonus payments are to be abolished and collectively agreed wages reduced by ten percent. The Group Management Board also wants to make savings for itself. This fixed salary is to be reduced by five percent. Last year, VW CEO Oliver Blume received an income of 1.3 million euros, while Chief Human Resources Officer Gunnar Kilian received almost 5.6 million euros.